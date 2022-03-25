Looking to continue their impressive form this season, Arsenal is likely to make at least one big signing in the summer and according to journalist Freddie Paxton, one player the Gunners like is Ruben Neves.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, has been enjoying some of their best form since the days of legendary former boss Arsene Wenger.

Currently favourites to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, the Gunners are well on course to re-establishing themselves as one of the country’s best teams.

However, in order for the side to continue their push for European and domestic silverware, one position they’re likely to reinforce is the number eight role and a player the Gunners could target is £36m rated Wolves playmaker, Neves.

Speaking to CaughtOffside TV about what could be in store for Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window, Paxton said: “I think Partey, now that he’s playing as well as he is, has filled the need for that number six, so they’re really looking for a partner in a more traditional number eight – a more progressive player next to him that is more comfortable a bit higher up the pitch.

“[…] They’ll be looking for somebody who is comfortable on the ball […] and a player that keeps popping up is Ruben Neves. I know for sure that he is a player Arteta admires.”

