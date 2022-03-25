(Video) Journalist says agents have been impressed by key Arteta ability

Mikel Arteta is well on course to guide Arsenal to a Champions League qualification spot.

Despite starting the season off shakily, the Gunners have since turned their form around and are now one of the most in-form sides in world football, boasting six wins from their last seven matches, in all competitions.

Looking ahead to next season and with the potential of finishing inside the Premier League’s top four spots, one task that will be high up on the club’s summer agenda will be to renew the contract of star attacker Bukayo Saka.

Speaking to CaughtOffside TV about the possibility of fans seeing the young Emirates favourite pen a new deal, journalist Freddie Paxton lifted the lid on one of Arteta’s best attributes.

“One of his great strengths and I know this from speaking to agents of players who have joined the club,” Paxton said. “Is that he [Arteta] knows how to sell the project.

“There have been many of players who have spoken to him and have been convinced by him to join the club over other, potentially more lucrative, offers.”

