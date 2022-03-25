Video – Liverpool’s Luis Diaz scores stunning goal for Colombia

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz continues his good form for his country with a fantastic goal against Bolivia. 

A typical Luis Diaz goal, the 25-year-old winger received the ball on the left flank, cuts in, and unleashes an unstoppable strike on the far post.

Luis Diaz joined Liverpool last January in a £50m move from Porto. He has so far made 12 appearances for the Reds scoring two goals.

Colombia play Venezuela next in their bid to secure a play-off spot for the World Cup. They are currently only one point behind Peru who sit 5th, and they will hope for a favour on the last matchday from Paraguay. If Colombia finishes 5th, they will face the winner of Asia World Cup qualifiers 4th round.

 

