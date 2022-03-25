Liverpool winger Luis Diaz continues his good form for his country with a fantastic goal against Bolivia.
A typical Luis Diaz goal, the 25-year-old winger received the ball on the left flank, cuts in, and unleashes an unstoppable strike on the far post.
You can enjoy the goal below:
¡UN GOLAZO PARA VOLVER A MARCAR! Colombia ?? finalmente cortó la mala racha ?. Luis Díaz ?, figura del equipo, apareció con un magnífico remate y abrió la cuenta en el estadio Metropolitano ??.
? @MovistarDeporPe pic.twitter.com/rudOWXETRo
— GOLPERU (@GOLPERUoficial) March 25, 2022
Luis Diaz joined Liverpool last January in a £50m move from Porto. He has so far made 12 appearances for the Reds scoring two goals.
Colombia play Venezuela next in their bid to secure a play-off spot for the World Cup. They are currently only one point behind Peru who sit 5th, and they will hope for a favour on the last matchday from Paraguay. If Colombia finishes 5th, they will face the winner of Asia World Cup qualifiers 4th round.