Video: Man United transfer target Aurélien Tchouameni thunders home France winner against Ivory Coast

Man United transfer target Aurélien Tchouameni thundered home a winner for France in injury time of their game against Ivory Coast.

Tchouameni rose highest at Matteo Guendouzi’s corner to power home his first goal for France as a 93rd minute winner with his head.

The Monaco man started and played the full 90 minutes, with 89 of these coming alongside Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who himself is rumoured to be leaving Old Trafford when his contract expires in the summer.

22-year-old Tchouameni is a target for Man United due to his strong performances in defensive midfield this season, a position The Red Devils are desperate to bolster.

You can watch the video below.