West Ham United only want £1m to sell star with 52 appearances

West Ham United are willing to take some cut price deals in order to shift players off of their books, with Darren Randolph set to be one of these.

Randolph has been a dependable servant for West Ham whenever he has been called upon, making a total of 52 appearances for The Hammers in all competitions, including 33 in the Premier League.

However, with his contract expiring in 2023 at the age of 34 years old, Randolph is approaching the twilight of his career, and West Ham want to cash in while they still can.

According to a report from West Ham United specialist site Claret and Pugh, West Ham want just £1m to allow the sale of the goalkeeper.

His sale would come alongside the departures of Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks, which would see the club save roughly £150,000 per week on wages, or £7m per annum.

The form of the two first choice keepers Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola have made match opportunities hard to come by for the Irishman.

After initially joining West Ham in 2015 on a free transfer from Birmingham City, Randolph stayed until 2017 when he transferred to Middlesbrough for £5m. However, an injury to Fabianski in 2020 saw West Ham buy back their former stopper, and he has been back at West Ham as a back-up since.