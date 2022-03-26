Arsenal forced to slash asking price of star wanted by Newcastle United

According to recent reports, Arsenal has been forced to accept that they’re unlikely to get £20m for goalkeeper Bernd Leno and have therefore slashed their asking price ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Newcastle United, along with German side Bayer Leverkusen, are two sides rumoured to be interested in the shot-stopper.

Although previously a nailed-on starter for the Gunners, the emergence of English keeper Aaron Ramsdale now means Leno must move on if he is to become a side’s number one again.

Following the Magpies’ reported interest in Leno, fans, as well as manager Eddie Howe, would have been handed a boost to hear that their London rivals are willing to accept a fee between just £10m – £15m.

