Arsenal make contact with international manager who has history with Edu

Arsenal is enjoying one of their finest spells since the days of former boss Arsene Wenger so recent reports suggesting the Gunners are on the lookout for a new manager may come as a surprise to fans.

According to a recent report from Globo TV (via Daily Mail), the Gunners’ technical director Edu has sounded out Brazil national team manager Tite as a potential candidate to take the Emirates’ hot seat.

Arteta has another year left on his Arsenal deal and has, in recent weeks, hinted he could extend his stay. However, a renewal has yet to be announced, suggesting there is still some uncertainty over whether or not the Spanish tactician will stick around beyond 2023.

MORE: PSG in difficult position as Man United target Mauricio Pochettino

When it comes to Tite, whose full name is Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, the Brazilian is understood to have already spoken to Edu with the pair’s working relationship dating back to when they worked together at Corinthians.

Tite also recruited Edu as Brazil national team’s general coordinator from 2016 to 2019.