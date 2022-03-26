Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to continue the renovations of his Aston Villa team by bringing in Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij.

Football Insider understand former Liverpool captain Gerrard wants to recruit an “A-list” defender to his squad, after already recruiting Lucas Digne permanently and Philippe Coutinho on loan in the January window.

Netherlands international De Vrij is likely to be up for sale this summer due to his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, meaning this is the final summer Inter can get some significant money for him.

In January, De Vrij commanded a valuation of £40m from the Serie A champions, but this figure is likely to be slightly reduced in the summer because of the reduced strength of their position over his contract.

De Vrij has been previously linked with a move to England, with Manchester United (bleacherreport) and Tottenham Hotspur (Football Italia) in particular interested in what he can bring to their respective clubs.

Villa’s interest likely stems for a very dire need to upgrade the spine of the team. Gerrard is keen to find a player capable of playing as the lone defensive midfielder in a three-man dynamic. While he also wants to improve the options at centre back in favour of the likes of Tyrone Mings.

De Vrij certainly has the credentials to be what Gerrard needs. He is vastly experienced at the elite level of football and would be capable of fitting in seamlessly to Gerrard’s ball-playing demands.

The crux of the transfer will be whether Villa can make a package to convince him to choose Villa Park over Old Trafford or The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.