Barcelona star Dembele has agreed to join PSG

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has agreed to join French club Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports from Spain.

Dembele is out of contract with Barcelona at the end of the season and looks set to join French league leaders PSG when his his deal expires in the summer.

In fact, according to AS sources inside Barcelona believe the Frenchman has already signed a deal with the Parisians.

The 24-year-old World Cup winner had a spectacular falling out with the club over his failure to sign a new deal in January and then leave via a transfer during the window, but he has found his place back in the team and starred as the Blaugrana thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the most recent El Clasico.

However, AS has also reported contrasting beliefs from Paris. The elimination of the club from the Champions League last 16 has left the future of a number of key figures in the balance as they seek a way to avoid such humiliation again, meaning a contract for Dembele seems a bit wayward.

A recent run of seven assists and one goal in the last five league games have shown the true qualities of Dembele, something which he has often struggled to tap into throughout his time at Barcelona, with persistent injuries plaguing his five years at the club.