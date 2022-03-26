Eden Hazard set to be among Real Madrid exodus as they look to complete Mbappe and Haaland transfers

Eden Hazard is set to be one of a number of stars moved on by Real Madrid as they look to complete deals for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. 

Mbappe has been the main target for Madrid for some time, and most fingers point towards them finally getting their man this summer when his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. But Madrid, who are always ambitious, will also seek to secure the services of Erling Haaland alongside Mbappe.

Such a major window would need a huge financial commitment, with Haaland’s wages alone set to be in the region of €175m over five years, and thus a number of Madrid stars are set to be moved on in order to create the wage space to accommodate for the colossal incoming contracts.

Hazard and Bale are both set to leave Madrid this summer.

AS report former Chelsea Hazard could be one of six stars to depart Los Blancos this summer.

Hazard is under threat in the chopping block with Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, as well as the already all but confirmed departures of Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo who are open to leaving.

Real Madrid would be set to shave over €110m off of their annual wage budget if each of these players leave, and this would certainly create the wage space needed for the two superstars of tomorrow Mbappe and Haaland.

Both have phenomenal goal records, and the club will no doubt hope both can have a much better time in the Spanish capital than Hazard has since his £100m arrival in 2019.

