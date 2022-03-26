Erling Haaland will cost €300m for two of the worlds richest clubs to buy him

It has been revealed that Erling Haaland will cost a staggering €300m for one of Manchester City or Real Madrid to buy him.

Haaland is one of the most sought after assets in world football at the moment, probably behind only Kylian Mbappe, but the astronomical fees which are set to be included in any deal for him bring the total economic cost of a deal up to an eye-watering €300m.

A report from German site Sport1 have revealed Barcelona have been priced out of a move, leaving Madrid and Man City as the only two able to afford him.

However, while on the surface his release clause is only €75m with current club Borussia Dortmund, there will be significant added fees for wages, signing on fees and agent fees.

Sport1 say the wage package alone will cost €175m over five years – which translates to €35m per year or €673,000 per week. There will then be the €40-€50m in agent and signing on fees.

The 21-year-old’s goal record speaks for himself, with 80 goals in 82 games for Dortmund, on top of an already impressive record which he attained at RB Salzburg where he scored 29 goals in 27 games for the Austrian outfit.

City are in the market for a striker and Haaland would be likely to fit the mould perfectly, adding the instinctive finishing touch Pep Guardiola’s side lost when Sergio Aguero left on a free transfer.