Journalist reveals expected Newcastle United transfer budget for summer window

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United have had their expected transfer budget for the upcoming summer transfer window revealed. 

Luke Edwards, who works for the Daily Telegraph and has been on radio and BBC Podcasts, revealed a figure of “less than £90m” which Newcastle would have to operate with in order to bring players in during the summer.

This would mean Eddie Howe has a smaller war chest going into the summer window than he had it his disposal during the January window, where they spent roughly £90m on five incoming players, four of which were on a permanent basis.

Eddie Howe and new part owner Amanda Staveley.

However, Edwards stressed that this didn’t include any potentials funds raised through player sales and contract expiries.

As he rightly points out, Newcastle’s squad is oversaturated, and has far too many players who are not to the standard required or who are simply surplus to requirements. This can be seen by the number of players Howe was forced to leave out of his squad after the January window.

The Magpies January spending worked either way, as Howe has guided them to nine points clear of safety following a strong run of form before the international break.

