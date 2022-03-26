Leeds United reject £29m offer from Barcelona for 25-year-old attacker

Leeds United have reportedly rejected the first formal approach from Spanish giants Barcelona for winger Raphinha.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claims the Whites are adamant they do not want to sell their Brazilian star and certainly not for as little as £29m.

Since joining from Stade Rennes back in 2020, Raphinha, 25, has been a key player for the Premier League side.

Having so far featured in 59 matches, in all competitions, the 25-year-old has raced to directly contribute to an impressive 27 goals.

Clearly, his side’s best player, by quite some distance too, Raphinha is understandably attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

However, with two years left on his deal, although the Whites are under no immediate pressure to sell, should they find themselves relegated at the end of the season, they would struggle to secure a decent fee for the South American further down the line.

