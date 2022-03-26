Man United and Arsenal transfer target Tielemans reveals what he wants in order to join one of them

Man United and Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans has revealed what it will take to convince him to join one of them this summer.

The Belgian midfielder has revealed he wants to play Champions League football, which simultaneously bares good and bad news for one of Arsenal and Man United with both of them in the hunt for the final Champions League spot which can be achieved via a top four finish.

As quoted by GOAL, Tielemans said: “I want to play in the Champions League, just like any footballer.

“Am I ready for a European top club? I’m ready to get the best out of my career. We’ll see what happens next summer, or the summer after that.”

Tielemans has been a long term target of both clubs due to his clear quality both on and off the ball. He was at one time the captain of Belgian side Anderlecht in the Europa League, but has continued to grow since those days and after joining Leicester City permanently from Monaco in 2019, he has continued to grow and attract more and more interest.

While Leicester have struggled this season, the previous two seasons have seen Tielemans form one of the best midfield partnerships with Wilfred Ndidi, with the pair perfectly complementing each others strengths and weaknesses.

The 24-year-old is no doubt a cultured player, and both clubs are in need of central midfielder who can progress the ball from deep.