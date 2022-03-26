Man United and Arsenal two of six sides chasing Serie A striker valued at £83m

Napoli could use this summer’s transfer window to sell striker Victor Osimhen.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims that amid strong interest from clubs in the Premier League, the Serie A side has slapped an £83m (€100m) price tag on their Nigerian forward.

Osimhen, 23, joined Napoli in 2020 following a move from French side Lille in a deal worth a staggering £67.5m.

Since then, the 23-year-old has gone on to score 25 goals and bag a further seven assists in 55 matches, in all competitions, and although not playing badly, it’s fair to say the Italians expected a little more.

Reportedly keen to cash in while he still retains a lot of value, this summer could see the African swap Italy’s top-flight for England’s.

Along with La Liga leaders Real Madrid, as many as five Premier League sides are thought to be interested in Osimhen.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool are the names credited with having genuine interest but it is going to take a hefty sum to prise the striker away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

One club who have not been shy when it comes to their pursuit of a new striker has been 20-time league winners Manchester United.

Although only expected to be in his role until the end of the season, interim boss Ralf Rangnick recently admitted that it is ‘obvious’ the Red Devils will try to bring in a younger forward in the summer.

Speaking to reporters earlier this year, Rangnick, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious

“Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

When it comes to Napoli’s Osimhen though, although United are thought to be admirers, winning the race for his signature is an entirely different matter – especially when facing such fierce competition.