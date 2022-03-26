Man United defender suffers injury scare ahead of Premier League return

Manchester United will be hoping defender Raphael Varane returns from international duty with France in tip-top condition despite recently suffering a minor injury.

Currently away on international duty with France, as Les Bleus prepared to defend their World Cup ahead of this summer’s competition in Qatar, Varane was named in Didier Deschamps starting 11 to face the Ivory Coast on Friday.

Although France ran out 2-1 winners, Manchester United’s Varane was spotted hobbling off the field of play at the game’s hour mark.

Raphael Varane was forced off against Ivory Coast.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Deschamps (as relayed by MEN) revealed that the commanding centre-back had suffered a ‘small problem with his foot’.

Although the extent of the 28-year-old’s injury is not yet known, the Red Devils will be keeping their fingers crossed that he can make a full recovery in time for their Premier League match against Leicester City on 2 April.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick recently admitted that Varane has a history of suffering with injuries.

Speaking to reporters earlier this year (as quoted by MEN), the German said: “I am happy that he has been continuously training, having had no injuries.

“This was probably his biggest issue in the first weeks and months that he has always had to deal with some injuries. After having trained or played two or three games he was out for another six weeks.”

