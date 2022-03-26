Man United star set to return to club in the summer following poor loan spell

Man United star Anthony Martial is expected to return to the club in the summer after a disappointing loan spell with Sevilla.

After struggling for minutes in the Man United first team in the first half of the season, Martial was provided the chance to go on loan with another club.

Spanish side Sevilla decided to take United up on their offer, believing the Frenchman could refind his best form away from United.

However, a thus far disappointing loan move which has seen him score just once in eight games had led to the belief they will not be making the switch a permanent one.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported the status quo for most loans deals is expected to happen again here, as opposed to any potential switch for the 26-year-old.

The expectation around Anthony Martial is still to come back to Manchester United in the summer. There's no buy option included in the deal with Sevilla and currently no talks opened to keep Martial for one more season. ??? #MUFC Sevilla will make their final decision in May. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2022

With no buy option in the deal it provides no additional incentive for them to pursue a permanent transfer for him if he is struggling to fit their own mould.

Martial, a summer signing for The Red Devils in 2015 under Louis van Gaal, hit the ground running with a dazzling goal on his debut against Liverpool and contribute to 29 goals in 49 games in his first season.

He suffered from inconsistent form thereafter before the 2019/20 saw him thrive at striker under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring 23 goals and assisting 11 goals. However, as United’s squad has improved it has seen his role become marginalised. Leaving his future uncertain.