Paulo Fonseca has revealed he was “very close” to agreeing to take the Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur jobs.

The former Roma boss held interviews with both clubs before they both ultimately decided to go and hire other managers, in Newcastle’s case seeing the appointment of Eddie Howe.

Fonseca told Il Romanista, via Sport Witness: “Today in England, there are the best teams and the best football in the world.

“At the beginning of the season, I was very close to Tottenham, but that didn’t materialise, as well as with Newcastle. Let’s see in the future; I think it will happen.”

Fonseca left Roma at the end of last season as they opted to hire Jose Mourinho in order to try and get them back into the Champions League.

It is clear he is desperate for a chance to manage in the Premier League, and wants to test himself in one of the most competitive and high quality leagues in the world.

The 49-year-old Portuguese coach has had success with three of his previous clubs, winning nine trophies between them, with seven coming with Ukraine side Shakhtar Donetsk and one each with Porto and SC Braga.