Marcelo Bielsa wanted by national team just one month after Leeds sacking

Marcelo Bielsa is already eyeing a return to management, despite being sacked by Leeds United just last month.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the veteran South American is wanted by Bolivia’s national team.

Despite his recent sacking, Bielsa, who will forever be written in Leeds United folklore, is still widely regarded as one of the most tactically sound minds and his next career step could lead him to manage on the international stage nearly 20 years after managing Argentina.

MORE: Fernandes contract talks could be sign that Man United know their next manager

Bolivia will not be taking part in this summer’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar after being dumped out during the qualifying stage and president Fernando Costa is already rumoured to be looking for manager Cesar Farias’ successor.