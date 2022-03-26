Newcastle United agree deal with centre-forward who has 11 goals this season

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United have agreed a new deal with Under 23 striker Dylan Stephenson. 

The 19-year-old’s future had been up in the air, but it will come as a welcome boost to Newcastle as they will seemingly continue to have the growth of the youth team at the forefront of their plans going forward.

The Chronicle have reported Stephenson’s short-term future lies in the form of a loan move, with League Two side Hartlepool United being one of the parties reportedly willing to take them up on this.

Stephenson has been a regular for The Magpies Under 23s this season, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with two assists in 19 games. His record while playing for the Under 18s was also impressive, 22 goal involvements in 39 games.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also had him called up into the first-team for training sessions, which only seems to bode well for his prospects at Newcastle.

If he can shine while on loan and develop both physically and mentally then there is no reason why he could not be seen in the first-team more frequently over the next few years.

While Newcastle’s new Saudi owners will no doubt flood the club in capital to make it competitive at the top level, the club’s academy will always be something which fans will want to see invested in, with the fruits of this labour being ‘one of their own’ stars in the first team.

