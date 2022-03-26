Newcastle United enter race with European giants to sign out of contract Serie A star

Newcastle United have entered the race for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, and will competing with a number of major clubs to sign him.

Romagnoli, 27, is out of contract with Serie A league leaders AC Milan at the end of this season, and a number of clubs are circling hoping to snap him up on a free transfer.

Among them are Italian giants Juventus, Lazio and Spanish side Sevilla, who could be trying to prepare themselves for a raid on Jules Kounde.

However, while Tuttomercartoweb report these four clubs are all certainly interested, there remains an ongoing conversation between the player and his current club over the possibility of extension.

Romagnoli joined Milan from Roma in 2015.

Milan have already lost one player who was out of contract in the summer, Franck Kessie, although they are not yet totally resigned to losing the centre-back like they were to losing Kessie.

Romagnoli would fit the profile of defender Newcastle want to recruit, and would provide a far more cost effective option for them, compared to some of the other options they have targeted under their new Saudi-backed ownership.

Before a recent run of three clean sheets in a row, the Rossoneri had only kept two clean sheets from nine games in the league without their captain this season, showcasing his importance to the team and clear quality to anchor a defence which is top of the league.

