Club Brugge attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere has emerged as a top European prospect and one that, in recent times, has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

However, fans may never get to see the young Belgian turn out in black and white stripes after he recently shut down the possibility of ever moving to the North East of England.

Speaking recently to national outlet Het Laatste Nieuws about the links to the Magpies, the 21-year-old wonderkid said: “The Premier League is the highest you can go. That intensity too. In England, you become a better player. But I want to leave everything open.

“My girlfriend, Jozefien, must be able to continue her studies in dentistry in a good way.

“Mignolet once told me that there’s not much to do in Newcastle. And that in winter, it’s dark as early as four o’clock.”

Since being promoted to Club Brugge’s senior first team in 2019, De Ketelaere has gone on to feature in 112 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 43 goals along the way.