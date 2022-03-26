Argentina put in an emphatic performance against Venezuela during Friday night’s (UK time) World Cup qualifier.

Three goals scored by Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel Di Maria and captain Lionel Messi were more than enough to down their South American opponents.

However, while Messi appeared to speculate over his long-term international football, domestic teammate Di Maria went a step further and announced his international retired shortly after the game.

Taking to Instagram, the Paris-Saint Germain forward posted an image with a captain that read (translated from Google): “I’m just going to say thank you for the enormous love received. I always dreamed of everything I lived on this beautiful night. It was probably my last match with this jersey in Argentina. And to be able to say that it was a wonderful night is an understatement. Thank you, thank you and a thousand times thank you. Now if to congratulate the whole team for the match that was played. A perfect match of all. To continue growing and dreaming together. Let’s go Argentina.”

After being called up to Alfio Basile’s senior first team all the way back in 2008, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger made his international debut against Paraguay.

However, 121 appearances and 24 goals for his country later and Di Maria now appears to have called time on what has been a near 14-year-long international career.

The veteran attacker’s most notable achievements with Argentina include winning gold at the 2008 Bejing Olympics and lifting the 2020-21 Copa America.