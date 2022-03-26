The Premier League have blocked a bid from Burnley to bring former Chelsea star Victor Moses back from Russia.

Moses, now 31, is stuck in the Russian capital of Moscow due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Both FIFA and UEFA have provided special dispensation to allow players to be signed, one of which includes Moses. He is also considered to be out of contract until June 30, opening the door for clubs to sign him.

However, while Burnley have attempted to provide an escape route by securing his signature, the Premier League have blocked the transfer, citing the integrity of the competition in England as per Sky Sports.

Moses joined Russian side Spartak Moscow on a permanent deal last summer, after having spent the previous season on loan with them.

The 38-cap Nigerian won the Premier League under Antonio Conte at Chelsea in the 2016/17 season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 29 starts from right wing-back.

Moses would certainly like the opportunity to be reunited with his family, and Burnley would also like to bring a player of his calibre to the club in order to help them avoid relegation from the Premier League for the first time since 2015.