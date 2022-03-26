Prolific South American forward wanted by West Ham makes transfer decision

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is arguably one of football’s most in-demand prospects.

Currently enjoying an excellent spell with the 37-time Primeira Liga winners, Nunez has already racked up an impressive 26 goals, in all competitions, this season.

It has been that kind of continued form that has seen his long-term future come under immense doubt as several top clubs in Europe look to lure the talented 22-year-old away from the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Stadium.

One of the sides recently linked with signing the Uruguay international has been David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Nunez wouldn’t come cheap for any club though. Currently valued at a whopping £63m, the 22-year-old would prove a massive investment for any side looking to reinforce their attacking line.

However, despite the exciting links, unfortunately for Hammers fans, according to a recent report from Portuguese outlet Record, Nunez ‘dreams’ of playing for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and would therefore likely snub a switch to the London Stadium in favour of a move to the Etihad.

Well, that’s then that.