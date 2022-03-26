PSG join race for Leeds United star, but don’t want to pay £60m asking price

French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain are making preparations for life without Kylian Mbappe by targeting Leeds United’s Raphinha. 

Raphinha, 25, is wanted by a number of clubs including Barcelona, who have already had a 35 million Euro bid for him rejected by Leeds.

The Daily Mail are reporting PSG have added the Brazilian winger to their shortlist of summer transfers alongside out of contract Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele and Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

However, Leeds United are understood to have set a £60m asking price on their star man, and the only way they are likely to budge on this price is if they are relegated, in which case a £25m clause in his deal can be activated.

The asking price is likely to price Barcelona out of any deal for him this summer, but PSG have a far more flexible financial structure and could easily afford it. Despite this, they aren’t too keen to make the deal happen at this price and think they can get the nine goal winger for less.

Raphinha has been his sides best player by some distance this season, and has gone from strength to strength since joining The Whites from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes in October 2020.

He has 15 goals and 12 assists in 59 games for Leeds, with 28 of those games coming in a very poor team which has seldom had a creative outlet besides from the winger.

