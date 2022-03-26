Paulo Dybala isn’t going to sign a new contract at Juventus and will consequently leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Despite appearing close to extending his stay in Turin, talks broke down earlier this year and it now means one of South America’s hottest talents will be looking for a new club in time for next season.

One club who have been heavily linked with the attacking midfielder for several seasons have been Daniel Levy’s Spurs.

MORE: Marcelo Bielsa wanted by national team just one month after Leeds sacking

However, despite struggling to get a deal for the 28-year-old across the line in years gone by, this summer could pose as the perfect opportunity for the Lilywhites to finally land the Argentina international.

One person who feels the chance is too good to pass up is former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny.

Speaking recently to Football Insider, the ex-Premier League shot-stopper said: “Tottenham have every chance of signing Dybala, there are clearly good links with Juve and Spurs.

“There is just one thing that worries me. Look at what happened in January.

“Tottenham have every chance of signing Dybala, there are clearly good links with Juve and Spurs.

“There is just one thing that worries me. Look at what happened in January.

“But you look at the players Tottenham did sign, two of them from Juventus.

“Conte was at Juve as well so if he stays at Tottenham then maybe he can convince Dybala to join.

“What a statement that would be, by the way, he’s a brilliant player and one Tottenham would love to have.”