Real Madrid hopeful of letting six players go to save £92m on wage bill

It is no secret – Real Madrid want to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland but that won’t be possible with their current structure.

Currently spending massive amounts on wages, if Los Blancos are to bring in two of football’s brightest talents and become an even greater force in the future, they must first cull some of their deadwood.

In fact, so sky-high are the Spanish giants’ wage bill that, according to recent reports, as many as six players are up for sale, including former Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who claims along with Hazard, Carlo Ancelotti is also trying to find new clubs for Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Mariano and Isco.

Bale and Hazard’s salaries account for £50m (£25m-per year each), with the other four players bringing the wage cost to around £92m (€110m).

Although offloading any player will not be easy, for Real Madrid, it is essential to cut ties with players that are either in major decline or rarely featuring.

Premier League returns for Bale and Hazard?

It is hard to imagine Bale or Hazard returning to the Premier League.

Bale’s recent loan move back to former club Tottenham Hotspur failed to live up to expectation and Hazard has been plagued with injuries since his move from Chelsea back in 2019 – not only that, but the Blues are under strict sanctions, therefore, as things stand, sales and incomings, of any kind, are unlikely.

So who does that leave? – Manchester City? – Unlikely. They’re a team that look to build and develop players. Very rarely does the Citizens sign players in their 30s.

Manchester United? – No chance. There would be uproar from the fanbase and until the Red Devils appoint a new, permanent manager, the club is unlikely to be pursuing targets of any kind.

Arsenal? – Given how their summer went last year, the Gunners, now under Mikel Arteta, look to be deploying a similar philosophy to that of Manchester City’s – recruit young, hungry players with a high potential.

So who does that really leave? – Newcastle United and even with their vast wealth, the Magpies would have serious concerns about paying so much for the likes of Hazard, who, when he hasn’t been injured, has scored just six goals in three years.