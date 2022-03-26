Spurs and Newcastle join race to sign 23-year-old striker valued at €100m

Napoli could use this summer’s transfer window to sell striker Victor Osimhen.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claims amid strong interest from clubs in the Premier League, the Serie A side has slapped an £83m (€100m) price tag on their Nigerian forward.

Osimhen, 23, joined Napoli in 2020 following a move from French side Lille in a deal worth a staggering £67.5m.

Since then, the 23-year-old has gone on to score 25 goals ad bag a further seven assists in 55 matches, in all competitions, and although not playing badly, it’s fair to say the Italians expected a little more.

Reportedly keen to cash in while he still retains a lot of value, this summer could see the African swap Italy’s top-flight for England’s.

Along with La Liga leaders Real Madrid, as many as five Premier League sides are thought to be interested in Osimhen.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool are the names credited with having genuine interest but it is going to take a hefty sum to prise the striker away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.