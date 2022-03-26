Video: England go behind to brilliant Breel Embolo header

England have gone behind in their friendly against Switzerland, following a lovely header from Breel Embolo. 

Gareth Southgate’s new look England defence failed to deal with a floated Xherdan Shaqiri cross to the back post, with Embolo peeling off the back of Arsenal centre-back Ben White and finding the bottom corner of the goal with his header.

The Three Lions have looked far from their best so far, but something like this is to be expected when so many new players are put in the team together.

You can see the goal below.

Pictures from L’Equipe

