England captain Harry Kane has given England the lead against Switzerland after converting a penalty. 

The penalty was awarded for a handball from a headed down ball at a corner, and took a lengthy VAR check before the decision was verified.

Kane then stepped up to take the spot-kick and subsequently converted it into the bottom left corner.

He is fast approaching Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record and now sits on 49 international goals from just 68 appearances, level with Sir Bobby Charlton.

