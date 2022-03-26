Video: Luke Shaw smashes home England equaliser v Switzerland

Luke Shaw has repeated his Euro 2020 heroics by smashing an equaliser into the net at the end of the first half against Switzerland.

After some good pressure from Phil Foden, Kyle Walker-Peters was able to intercept the ball, with the resultant loose ball falling to Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher then prodded a pass towards Mason Mount, but when Mount saw Shaw running onto the ball he skipped out of the way for the Man United defender to smash a shot towards goal and level the scoring for Gareth Southgate’s new look England xi.

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from L’Equipe

