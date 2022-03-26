Video: Marc Guehi urges super midfielder to join him at Crystal Palace

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Crystal Palace and soon to be England international Marc Guehi has urged midfielder Conor Gallagher to join him at Crystal Palace this summer. 

Gallagher is on loan with The Eagles this season from Champions League winners Chelsea and has been rumoured to make his stay with them a permanent one.

However, Chelsea are also said to have plans for him as well, but ahead of the pairs potential England debuts Guehi issued a clear message for where he thinks Gallagher should play his football.

Guehi is himself a former Chelsea star, but not being guaranteed the game time he wanted in the first team with The Blues he jumped ship to Crystal Palace and has subsequently earned himself an England call-up for the first time.

You can watch the video below.

