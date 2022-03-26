West Ham and Inter Milan set for summer battle over highly-rated Serie A defender

West Ham United are likely to prioritise signing a new centre-back this summer and one player who has reportedly emerged as a top target is Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

That’s according to a recent report from Corriere Fiorentino, who claims the Hammers, along with Serie A champions Inter Milan, are interested in luring the commanding Serbian away from the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Milenkovic, 24, has been with Fiorentina since he joined from Partizan in 2017 in a deal worth a modest £4.6m.

Since then, the Serbia international has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

Often displaying traits similar to former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic, it is easy to see why the 24-year-old is attracting some high-level interest.

Milenkovic’s deal is set to run out in 2023 and it has been noted that he already has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ in place with his employers to let him leave if certain conditions are met.

Should West Ham United win the race to sign the Fiorentina number four, he’ll offer them a massive boost at the back, especially considering Angelo Ogbonna’s recent long-term injury and the fact Craig Dawson is now approaching 32-years-old.