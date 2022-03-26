West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted he was close to re-joining Everton before ultimately taking a second chance at West Ham.

Moyes was manager of Everton for a staggering 11 years, where he oversaw 518 matches in the blue of The Toffees. He left in 2013 to take up an ultimately ill-fated position at Manchester United as the hand-picked successor of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Scot was only given 10 months in charge at Old Trafford, and subsequently bounced between a few jobs before finding himself in his current position with West Ham in what is his second spell in charge of the team.

In an interview with The Athletic, Moyes revealed he was “very, very close” to re-joining Everton at one point, but he was ultimately “grateful” for the second opportunity he has had at West Ham.

Moyes has transformed this West Ham team into top four challengers and boasts players which command potential transfer fees of over £100m.

Prior to the international break Moyes guided The Hammers to an unprecedented victory over Europa League specialists Sevilla, winning 2-1 on aggregate against the competitions most successful ever side.

If they now progress against Lyon in the quarter-finals, it could set up a dream semi-final against Barcelona, a game West Ham would have only dreamed about two years ago.