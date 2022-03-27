Arsenal and Chelsea plotting moves for Barcelona defender

Barcelona is set to offer defender Ronald Araujo a new contract but should they fail to reach an agreement with the young South American, both Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move.

That’s according to a recent report from the Express, who claim both London sides are monitoring the player’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Araujo, 23, has been with Barcelona since 2018, which was when he signed from Uruguayan side Boston River.

Although initially plunged into their prestigious youth academy, the 23-year-old was promoted to the club’s senior first team in 2020 and hasn’t looked back since.

Quickly emerging as an important piece in manager Xavi’s puzzle, Araujo, who has already started in 17 La Liga matches this season, continues to play a key role for the Catalan giants.

Discussing the Uruguay international’s impressive form, Xavi, who spoke to reporters earlier this month, as quoted by Football Espana, said: “Maybe he is the football is improving more from our arrival over all with the ball – before he had no intention.

“We require passes, we demand game-changers. Without the ball, he is one of the best in the world, with the ball he had to improve and it’s fundamental for him and for the team.”

However, with his deal set to expire next year, this season will see Barcelona try and extend the talented centre-back’s contract.

Failure to make an offer that matches the defender’s importance though could see him snub the club’s proposal, forcing president Joan Laporta into a corner that could lead to a summer sale and a shock move to England’s top-flight.