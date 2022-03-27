Former Arsenal FC defender Laurent Koscielny has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 36.

The Frenchman was a top performer for the Gunners for many years, and most recently played for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

Now, however, Koscielny has released a statement confirming he’s hung up his boots.

Koscielny also took the opportunity to deny accusations of racism against him.

A press release read: “Following the article published in the Sud Ouest newspaper on March 22, 2022, Laurent Koscielny was surprised, shocked but also saddened by the remarks made by one of the representatives of the Ultramarines 87 Group against him, which the press is now echoing.

“Without there being any ambiguity, he strongly disputes these accusations which have seriously injured him and which necessarily have repercussions on his family and those around him.

“As a reminder, Laurent Koscielny has not been part of the professional staff of the club since the end of January 2022, he recalls that he is still an employee of the Girondins de Bordeaux.

“On this point, Laurent Koscielny intends to specify that he has decided to hang up his boots when he would have preferred to help the club on the ground.

“Aware that the club was in difficulty, he accepted the proposal made to occupy a new function and to release his salary as proof of the concern he has for the best interests of the club. As such, he would like to thank the club for the mark of confidence shown in him by entrusting him with this position.”