Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential €30million transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international supposedly wants out of the Bernabeu, and Real are likely to allow him to leave for around €30m, with Arsenal joined by Roma in being among his suitors, according to El Nacional.

Asensio could be a good fit in Mikel Arteta’s side, with Arsenal in need of a little more quality in attack after the total lack of impact of Nicolas Pepe, whose future at the Emirates Stadium must surely be in doubt.

Arsenal could surely afford €30m for a player of Asensio’s calibre, who is a top talent on his day, even if his fitness issues have seen him fall down the pecking order a little bit in recent times.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, as translated by the Daily Mirror, Arsenal were also keen to sign Asensio last summer, though a deal never materialised.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get their man now, and it could help that they seem to have a decent relationship with Madrid, having recently agreed deals for Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.