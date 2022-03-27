Arsenal interested in €30m-rated attacker who wants transfer away from current club

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential €30million transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international supposedly wants out of the Bernabeu, and Real are likely to allow him to leave for around €30m, with Arsenal joined by Roma in being among his suitors, according to El Nacional.

Asensio could be a good fit in Mikel Arteta’s side, with Arsenal in need of a little more quality in attack after the total lack of impact of Nicolas Pepe, whose future at the Emirates Stadium must surely be in doubt.

Arsenal could surely afford €30m for a player of Asensio’s calibre, who is a top talent on his day, even if his fitness issues have seen him fall down the pecking order a little bit in recent times.

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s perfect” “I wouldn’t swap him” – Pundits debate Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard vs Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes
Christian Eriksen struck by coin during post-match interview following dream Denmark return
Video: Jordan Henderson shocked as Harry Maguire ruins England Rondo

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, as translated by the Daily Mirror, Arsenal were also keen to sign Asensio last summer, though a deal never materialised.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get their man now, and it could help that they seem to have a decent relationship with Madrid, having recently agreed deals for Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

More Stories Marco Asensio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.