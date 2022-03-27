Barcelona would love to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha and after reportedly agreeing personal terms, are now clear frontrunners to land the talented Brazilian.

However, the Catalan giants could find themselves in an even better position if Jesse Marsch cannot keep the Whites in the Premier League.

The reason for this, according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, is because the attacking maestro has a clause in his deal that would see his release fee differ depending on which tier of football Leeds United play next season.

Raphinha’s contract includes two release clauses: 75 million in case Leeds will stay in PL, 25 million if relegated. That’s why Barcelona are waiting to make their opening bid. ?? #FCB Personal terms not an issue. Barça are in advanced talks with his agent Deco since February. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2022

Should the Whites succumb to the demands of the Premier League and slip back into the Championship, the Yorkshire club would be forced to let their star attacker leave for just £25m.

MORE: Video: Christian Eriksen scores with first touch after emotional Denmark return

Currently sitting in 16th spot, just seven points above the drop and with eight games to go, Leeds United’s survival hopes look certain to go down to the wire.

However, should the side successfully retain their top-flight status, Raphinha’s release clause will rocket to £75m and it’s understandable why both sides are desperate for different outcomes come the end of the season.

Since joining the club from Stade Rennes back in 2020, Raphinha has grown to become one of the club’s most technically gifted attackers.

Having so far featured in 59 matches, in all competitions, the 24-year-old has raced to rack up 27 direct goal involvements.

However, with his deal set to expire in 2024, regardless of what happens this summer, one thing is for sure, Leeds United will face the mammoth task of seeing the South American commit beyond then.