Real Madrid working to wrap up deal for Liverpool & Man United transfer target

Real Madrid have reportedly been working to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and Todo Fichajes claims Real are trying to get him signed up for 2023.

The report states that Dortmund are absolutely determined not to sell Bellingham this summer, as they already face the potential departure of Erling Haaland.

This is a blow for interested clubs, but it seems Madrid are looking to move into pole position for Bellingham’s signature for next year.

The 18-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United by The Athletic, while Liverpool are also making him a priority, CaughtOffside understands.

Bellingham would be a great fit for Man Utd, who face losing Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer, and who could do with replacing the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.

Liverpool, meanwhile, haven’t yet replaced Georginio Wijnaldum, and might do well to keep Bellingham in mind as a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson as well.

Still, if remains to be seen if the teenager would prefer to return to England or try his luck with another move to a major European club.