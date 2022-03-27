“He’s perfect” “I wouldn’t swap him” – Pundits debate Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard vs Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes

Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein have had a debate about Arsenal and Manchester United stars Martin Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes.

The pair are both world class talents when they’re on form, though it’s arguably Gunners playmaker Odegaard who’s looking the more impressive in recent times.

The Norway international has been pulling the strings for Arsenal since joining from Real Madrid in the summer, though he perhaps lacks those moments of magic in front of goal that have made Fernandes such a hit at Man Utd.

Still, we haven’t seen as much of that from the Portugal international recently, and Bent insists he prefers Odegaard.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa striker talked up Odegaard’s qualities and how well suited he is to Mikel Arteta’s side, though he also made the slightly more questionable point that he’d even prefer former Spurs man Rafael van der Vaart over Fernandes, which Goldstein wasn’t having.

“Of course, he’s been a very good player for Manchester United, but I’m still waiting for him to turn up when they really need him in those big games,” Bent said.

Goldstein then responded: “But there’s no doubt that Bruno Fernandes is an excellent player and there’s no doubt that him signing a five-year deal at Man United is fantastic news. You’d have him in a heartbeat Arsenal.”

Bent replied: “No, I wouldn’t – I’ll tell you that right now. No, I would not. Right now, I’d rather have Martin Odegaard with the way Arsenal are playing.”

Goldstein hit back: “Oh, shut up! He was not better than Bruno Fernandes. What are you talking about? He was a great player but he was nowhere Bruno. The impact he had, the goals and assists in his first season…”