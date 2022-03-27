Arsenal cleared to seal transfer of £60million Player of the Year winner

Arsenal FC have reportedly been given a boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international has been a key player at Goodison Park in recent times, but his injury troubles this year seem to mean Everton would now consider selling for the right price.

Arsenal have been linked with Calvert-Lewin for a while now, and it seems Everton could now let him go if they receive around £60million for him.

This is according to the Mirror, with the Gunners joined by West Ham in considering a deal for the 25-year-old.

It could be a real blow for Everton to lose Calvert-Lewin, who won their player of the season award last season after scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal would do well to bring in a goal threat like that, with the club missing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since his January move away.

The north Londoners could also be about to lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom will be out of contract in the summer.