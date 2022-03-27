During his incredible 28 years at Manchester United, very few players escaped Sir Alex Ferguson’s infamous ‘hairdryer treatement’ and according to ex-striker Louis Saha, the fierce Scotsman even dished it out on new signings.

Saha, now retired, signed for the Red Devils in 2004, where he stayed for four years before moving to Everton in 2008.

During the Frenchman’s stay at Old Trafford, he lifted five major trophies, including two Premier League titles and the 2007-08 Champions League.

However, despite going on to score 42 goals in 124 appearances for the Red Devils, Saha has revealed that he didn’t get off to the best of starts under Ferguson.

Speaking in a recent interview about the legendary manager’s pressure cooking style of managing, Saha said: “Yes, I’ve been on the end of this, but when he gave you the hairdryer treatment, he did it because he wanted you to improve.

“He didn’t do it because he had an ego, it was because he was protecting the institution of Man United and how standards needed to be respected.

“It was good for the club, it was good for the players, and it was good for his position as a manager, maintaining order with the players.