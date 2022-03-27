Chelsea attacker admits Blues’ style of football doesn’t best suit him

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has admitted that he plays better for national team Germany and hinted that the country’s style of play could be the reason why.

Werner, 26, joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2020 in a deal worth £47.7m.

Despite arriving in London widely regarded as one of Europe’s most devasting attackers, the 26-year-old’s performances have seen him fail to live up to expectations.

Scoring just 19 times in 80 appearances, in all competitions, the German’s goal involvements are a long way short of those he racked up while playing in the Bundesliga (95 in 159 games).

MORE: Leeds United star agrees personal terms with Barcelona but Liverpool still in running

Regularly dropped by Blues’ manager Thomas Tuchel in favour of compatriot Kai Havertz and Belgium international Romelu Lukaku, Werner has struggled to string any kind of consistency together.

However, that has never been the case with Hansi Flick’s Die Mannschaft.

Since making his senior national debut at the beginning of 2017, Werner, who has 21 goals in 47 caps, has played an integral role for his country.

The 26-year-old’s latest contribution came by way of a late first-half goal during Saturday’s friendly against Israel.

Following Germany’s 2-0 victory, the Chelsea striker spoke about his performance and how they differ from those he puts in for domestic side Chelsea, suggesting he is not best suited to Tuchel’s philosophy.