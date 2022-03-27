Christian Eriksen struck by coin during post-match interview following dream Denmark return

Christian Eriksen was hit by a coin during his post-match interview following Denmark’s friendly against the Netherlands on Saturday.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during last summer’s delayed Euros 2020 and has since fought to make a return to professional football.

Despite being let go by domestic club Inter Milan due to league health regulations, Eriksen, determined to continue playing, forced a move to Brentford, which is where he now plies his trade.

However, returning to the international stage, this weekend saw the experienced playmaker return to play for national side Denmark, and although the Red and Whites fell to a 4-2 defeat, Eriksen found himself on the scoresheet and consequently took the time to speak to reporters after the game.

While giving his post-match thoughts, the former Spurs midfielder appeared to be struck by a coin, presumably thrown from a fan in the stands.

Check out the shocking footage below.