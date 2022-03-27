Christian Eriksen had a moment he’ll never forget last night as he scored for Denmark less than a year after suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest on the pitch for his country.

Eriksen is lucky to still be alive, let alone still playing football, but he’s done brilliantly to return to the game, and he scored with a superb finish with his first touch of the ball in last night’s game against the Netherlands.

See below as the Brentford ace found the back of the net with all his usual quality, with the commentator describing it as a “fairytale” moment for the former Tottenham man…

What a moment ?? Christian Eriksen scores with his first touch on his return to the Denmark side a year after he suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.pic.twitter.com/NKquLFfjhe — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 26, 2022

The game ended 4-2 to the Netherlands in this friendly encounter, but Eriksen’s remarkable comeback is a reminder that football isn’t just about results.

It was a shocking and scary moment for us all when Eriksen suddenly collapsed at Euro 2020 last summer, and it’s a huge relief to see him making such a good recovery and enjoying his football again.

The 30-year-old later tweeted: “Can’t say how much I’ve missed this feeling!”

An interesting report from Marca explains how Eriksen has had a device fitted close to his heart to ensure he’s able to play again.