Fabrizio Romano provides update on future of Chelsea-linked midfielder

Chelsea is one club who have been interested in signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni but after owner Roman Abramovich’s recent sanctioning, it is believed the Blues are now out of the running. However, although other clubs have looked to gain an advantage when it comes to signing the highly-rated midfielder, according to a recent report from journalist Fabrizio Romano, the race for the Frenchman is still wide open.

There has been recent speculation that Tchouameni, 22, has agreed to personal terms with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, Romano has since shut these rumours down, suggesting that the young defensive midfielder could still move to a number of clubs.

MORE: Barcelona star Dembele has agreed to join PSG

It is not known how interested Chelsea still are but Romano believes there are at least two teams from the Premier League keen to lure him from the Stade Louis II Stadium.

Aurélien Tchouaméni’s agent has denied to Le Parisien any agreement on personal terms with Real Madrid. ??? #transfers Real are following Tchouaméni’s performances with Monaco since long time alongside two Premier League clubs and PSG but there’s nothing agreed with any club. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2022

Speaking last year about the prospect of losing Tchouameni, Monaco’s sporting director Paul Mitchell, who spoke to The Athletic, said: “If I was at a big club and saw a profile like Aurelien, I would want his services.

“I believe he can play in the best leagues in the world and dominate the biggest games in the world.

“The longer you leave it, the harder it is to ascertain (a player like that) because there are more (clubs) in the race. We enjoy working with him, but we know the market too.

“We are aware one day an offer could come and know where we are in the market. We would have to look at it seriously.”

Since joining Monaco from rivals Bordeaux back in 2020, Tchouameni, whose deal runs out in 2024, has gone on to feature in 87 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.