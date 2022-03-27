Video: Jordan Henderson shocked as Harry Maguire ruins England Rondo

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson was left stand by England team-mate Harry Maguire as he totally messed up a Rondo in training.

The Manchester United defender for some reason took two touches of the ball, with neither of them being a pass, despite Rondo routines requiring only single touch passing.

Henderson can’t quite believe what he’s seen when Maguire bizarrely brings the whole thing to a stop, with the clip going viral on social media since.

Maguire hasn’t been at his best for Man Utd this season and it seems to be affecting his England form as well.

See below for the rather odd clip in full…

Henderson will be used to much better than this at Liverpool, where he plays with arguably the best centre-back in world football – Virgil van Dijk.

Maguire really needs to up his game if he wants to continue being in England squads in the future.