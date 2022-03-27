Journalist reckons £10m Spurs star with just four appearances will be sold in summer

Who remembers when Leeds United sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur in 2019?

No – nor do we.

Since sealing a £10m move from then Championship side Leeds United to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, Clarke’s top-flight career has been virtually non-existent.

Resigned to just four substitute’s cameo appearances in three years, it is obvious the young winger’s time in London has not lived up to expectations.

MORE: Barcelona banking on Leeds relegation in order to save £50m on Raphinha transfer

Currently, out on loan with League One side Sunderland, this summer will see the 21-year-old return to the country’s capital, and according to journalist Peter O’Rourke, it could very well signal his final season on Spurs’ books.

“It’s going to be difficult for Clarke to get himself into the Tottenham team,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“So it’s a big summer ahead for him and what he decides he wants to do.”

Since joining the Black Cats down in League One at the start of the year, Clarke has scored just once in 11 matches, in all competitions.