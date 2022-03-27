Juventus set to revisit signing 88 goal Man City striker again in summer

Italian side Juventus have been wanting to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus for at least a season, however, according to recent reports, despite failing last summer, this year could see the Old Lady go one better.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claims the Serie A giants have not yet given up hope of signing the Brazilian striker.

Since arriving at the Etihad in 2017 following a £28.8m move from South American side Palmeiras, Jesus, 24, has gone on to score 88 goals in 224 appearances, in all competitions, for the Citizens.

However, despite his decent goalscoring record, the 24-year-old has always struggled to cement himself as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice centre-forward, the reasons for this are unknown though.

Guardiola has publicly praised his number nine, with the Spaniard’s latest compliments coming late last year.

“If one person, one player deserves the best, it is Gabriel,” the City boss told the club.

“He runs for everyone and when he scores, I am the happiest man.

“He can play in the three positions upfront and he does it really well.”

However, with just 15 starts so far this season, it is hard not to suspect that Guardiola doesn’t totally trust Jesus.

Continually forced to play second fiddle to the likes of former star Sergio Aguero and most recently Phil Foden, who has frequently been used as a false number nine, Jesus’ time on the bench has seen him emerge as a target for Juventus.

The Old Lady’s pursuit is likely to be boosted by the fact the Brazil international has just one year left on his current deal, therefore, a potential summer deal this year would not nearly be as expensive as last.